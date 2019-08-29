J-K: Affordable medicines at Jan Aushadhi Kendra boon for Poonch locals

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Many locals of Poonch district on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for making medicines available to them at affordable prices under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana (PMJAY).

Calling it a blessing for the poor, Vishal Sharma, a local, said that the medicines that are sold by other retailers for Rs 200 cost only Rs 20-25 at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra set up in the district by the government.



Another local, Gaurav Sharma, echoed similar sentiments and said, "The Aushadhi Kendra sells medicines made by renowned companies. We want more shops like these to open here so that people can benefit from them."

A doctor at the Pooch district hospital, Shameem Bhati, said there is a slight shortage of medicines at the centre due to restrictions following the abrogation of Article 370. However, all the essential medicines were in stock.

"There is a slight shortage of medicine, but all the essential medicines are in stock. The public, especially poor people, are benefiting from this scheme. The aim was to provide medicines to the common people, which has been duly fulfilled by the BJP government," Bhati added. (ANI)