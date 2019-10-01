J-K: All universities, colleges to open by or before Oct 9

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Tuesday directed all Deputy Commissioners (DC) and concerned officers across the valley to make sure that all Universities and Colleges, including private universities of the Kashmir Division, should be opened by or before October 09, 2019.

The Divisional Commissioner gave these directions while chairing a high-level meeting to review logistic arrangements and modalities for opening all educational institutions of the valley.Khan also directed the DCs to ensure that all government schools as well as private institutions up to Higher Secondary level, in the valley, should be opened on Thursday, October 03.Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal, Director Information and Public Relations Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Director School Education, Director Colleges, Principals of Schools and Colleges, Higher Authorities of Universities, DIG (central), SSP Srinagar, Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Assistant Commissioner (central) and other concerned officers were present in the meeting while as other Deputy Commissioners of the valley participated in the meeting through video conferencing.During the meeting, it was mentioned that Medical Colleges and Dental Colleges are already functioning smoothly and their students are also appearing for exams without any issue.A threadbare discussion was held in the meeting regarding the resumption of the smooth functioning of educational institutions across the valley on upcoming days.The Divisional Commissioner issued necessary directions to all Deputy Commissioners, concerned officers and higher authorities of Educational Institutions.For the convenience of students studying here, Khan has also given direction to the DCs to install 10 more computers along with professional staff and watchful screening in each internet kiosks in their respective districts.Presently the offices of the DCs have as many as 15 computers in each internet kiosks which are providing hassle-free services to the candidates, students and the general public on a daily basis.All the DCs are asked to send daily report to the Divisional Commissioner office for the smooth functioning of internet kiosks across the valley. (ANI)