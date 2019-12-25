J-K: Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pak

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): One Indian Army soldier lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, sources said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Earlier, on Sunday Pakistan had violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.



Before that, on the intervening night of December 21 and 22 too, the Pak Army violated ceasefire at multiple locations in Mendhar, Krishna Ghati and Poonch, which was retaliated by the Indian forces. (ANI)

