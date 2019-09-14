J-K: Army rescues school children in Poonch as Pak violates ceasefire

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): The Indian Army on Saturday rescued children from a Government school in Sandote village in Mendhar Tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector after the cross-border firing started from Pakistan.

A video of the rescue shows Armymen lifting a few children and carrying them to an Army truck while other children run towards the vehicle.



Pakistan violated the ceasefire at 0930 hours by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars. The firing stopped at 1300 hours. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Indian Army also rescued children from two other schools in Balakote and Behrote village.

Pakistan has frequently resorted to ceasefire violations along the LoC ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was announced last month. (ANI)

