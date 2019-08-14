J&K: Arrangements for smooth celebration of I-Day in place

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] Aug 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said all arrangements regarding the smooth celebrations of Independence Day have been made and the main function will be held here on Thursday.

Rohit Kansal, a spokesperson of Governor Saya Pal Malik and Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, said the government is ready for the main function which is to be held on August 15 at S K Stadium where Governor Malik will hoist the national flag.In Jammu, the celebrations would be led by the Advisor to the Governor, he said. He further said the Independence Day celebrations would be held at divisional, district and sub-district levels as well.Talking about the situation in the Valley, the spokesperson said that the "overall situation in Kashmir remains peaceful due to which further relaxation in 'prohibitory orders' at many areas has been given.About the overall security situation, Munir Khan, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, said the situation in the whole state is under control."At this time, the main focus of the administration is to ensure the smooth celebration of Independence Day for which all the requisite arrangements have been put in place," added Munir. (ANI)