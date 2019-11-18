J-K: Banihal-Srinagar train services resume after 3.5 months

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Mon, Nov 18, 2019 14:59 hrs

Train services between Banihal and Srinagar resumed on Monday

Banihal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Banihal-Srinagar train services resumed here on Monday after being suspended for about three-and-half months following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.
"We are very happy that train services have been restored. We used to face a lot of difficulties while travelling. The service should never stop again," Irshad Ahmed, a shopkeeper told ANI.


"The journey was pleasant, I am very happy that the train services have been restored," said a passenger.
"After about three-and-half months, the train services have been restored and we are very happy. We can now avoid traffic jams on the road and travel at a much cheaper rate," said another passenger.
The Firozpur Division will also be opened today and will commence a limited passenger service of running 3 pairs of trains between Banihal-Baramulla-Banihal.
This decision was taken after appropriate action and assurance by Government Railway Protection force, Jammu and Kashmir, regarding the safe operation of trains in Kashmir Valley. (ANI)

