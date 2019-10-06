J-K: Bengali community holds a grand Durga Puja in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): As festivities continue across the country during Navratris, Jammu Durga Puja Committee along with numerous Bengali community members residing here, are also holding a grand Durga Puja celebration.

"This year's puja holds special signifies as it came after the abrogation of Article 370 and complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with rest on the country," said an official release on Saturday.

Several Bengali families gathered for the inauguration ceremony, where several cultural programs were organised."People from across religion and caste of entire Jammu come here and we welcome them all. This festival is an example of communal harmony," Soumitra Barari, committee supporter and senior vice president of Uflex, SIDCO Bari Brahmna, was quoted in the release.The Puja was inaugurated by Accountant General Shourjo Chatterjee and committee chairman IP Singh. They were accompanied by Chief Guest PRO Defence Jammu Lt Col Devender Anand and several other government officials.Durga Puja is the much-awaited festival of the Bengali community in India. This festival is observed in the month of Ashwin according to the Indian calendar, which falls in September or October in the Gregorian calendar.Jammu being the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir is a residency to a large population of Bengalis, who conduct Durga Puja at various places every year.(ANI)