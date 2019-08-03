J-K: BJP state president Ravinder Raina to attend party's core group meet

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): BJP state President Ravinder Raina is set to participate in a meeting of the party's Jammu and Kashmir core group on Saturday.

The meeting will be watched closely considering the tense situation in the Kashmir valley after the Government advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and other tourists to curtail their visit immediately in view of the security situation in the state.



Earlier yesterday, Raina had said that the Amarnath Yatra will continue till August 15 as per the schedule.

"Strong security measures have already been taken up and there is no atmosphere of fear. The Amarnath Yatra will continue till August 15 as per the schedule. All yatris can visit the holy shrine, but advisory issued by the home department should be followed," Raina told ANI. (ANI)

