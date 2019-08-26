J-K: Book-binder secures 10th rank in Kashmir Administrative Service

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Suresh Singh, a book-binder from Incha village in Ramnagar tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, has cracked the Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) examination by securing 10th rank.

Cracking the prestigious examination was not an easy task for Suresh, whose father was an auto-rickshaw driver.

"It was a long process, but I remained consistent. My father has been a great inspiration for me. It was his dream that I find a good job. He had gone through a lot of struggle before passing away in 2013. So, I studied to fulfil his dream," Suresh told ANI.

"My father was an auto-rickshaw driver. He also used to do book-binding work and my mother and I used to help him out in it. After his death, I used to give tuitions and also used to do bookbinding. I also went to Jammu University where I had a great platform to study," he added.In a message to the youngsters in the region, Suresh said, "Today's youth gets diverted through the internet. I didn't take coaching, so the internet was a major source for me for studies. Youngsters should take positive things, take benefit from it and see their future."Suresh's mother, who is proud by his achievement, said, "My husband always used to tell Suresh to study. It was really tough for him. After my husband's death, Suresh did a lot of hard work. I am happy that he has fulfilled his father's dream." (ANI)