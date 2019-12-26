J-K: BSF organises medical camp in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) organised a free medical camp in Poonch's Khanater village on Wednesday which was attended by a large number of local residents.

Besides medical check-up, free medicines were also provided to the people.

"It is our effort for these people who are committed to the protection of the country. We know this area lacks medical facilities. So, we decided to extend medical facilities to them," ID Singh, DIG, BSF told ANI.



A local, Mohd Shabbir, said that the BSF organises medical camps from time to time in the area.

"BSF has organised medical camps earlier too. People from far-flung areas have come to the camp," he said. (ANI)

