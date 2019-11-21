  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. J-K: BSF sepoy injured in ceasefire violation by Pak

J-K: BSF sepoy injured in ceasefire violation by Pak

Last Updated: Thu, Nov 21, 2019 12:31 hrs

Representative Image

Mendhar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) sepoy has sustained injuries during unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan.
Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars at around 4:45 pm on Wednesday along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Mendhar sub-division in Jammu and Kashmir.


The sepoy is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be stable, according to the BSF.
Indian Army retaliated befittingly. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features