J-K: Cattles killed in firing by Pakistani troops

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Two buffaloes were killed on Friday in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

The sarpanch of the village told ANI that apart from livestock, people residing on the borders have also lost their other belongings such as money and food due to unprovoked firing by Pakistan from the past couple of days.

He also said that houses of locals in the region have also been damaged in firing by the Pakistani rangers."The firing is taking place here from the past 20-25 days. Pakistan firing has killed two cattle today and one has also sustained injuries. Our government must retaliate back," the Kathua Sarpanch said."Many people have also lost their homes in the firing. Some of them have also lost their money and have no food to eat. Studies of children are also suffering due to such incidents", he added.Yesterday, the Pakistan army violated the ceasefire in the Tangdhar sector of the Kupwara district.Earlier on October 20, two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Tangdhar sector.After this, the Indian Army had launched an attack using heavy firepower on the terrorist camps based in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) region.The ceasefire violation from Pakistan Army was started to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to the sources. (ANI)