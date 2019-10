Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): An Advanced Light Helicopter of the Indian Army with Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh onboard made an emergency landing in Poonch district of Jammu Kashmir on Thursday.

.

Sources said the chopper force landed due to technical reasons in general area Poonch.



All seven passengers onboard the chopper are safe, said sources. (ANI)