J-K: DGP Dilbag Singh chairs high level security review meeting

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday chaired a high-level security review meeting on Wednesday.

In the meeting, Singh directed officials to intensify cordon and search operations to flush out terrorists.



He also urged officials to prioritise community-based programmes in the region.

Meanwhile, earlier this week the Union Home Ministry had ordered an immediate withdrawal of over 7,000 paramilitary troops from Kashmir after a security review. (ANI)

