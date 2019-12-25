J-K: DGP Dilbag Singh chairs high level security review meeting

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Wed, Dec 25, 2019 21:06 hrs

Visual from the high high-level security review meeting chaired by DGP Dilbag Singh. Photo/ANI

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday chaired a high-level security review meeting on Wednesday.
In the meeting, Singh directed officials to intensify cordon and search operations to flush out terrorists.


He also urged officials to prioritise community-based programmes in the region.
Meanwhile, earlier this week the Union Home Ministry had ordered an immediate withdrawal of over 7,000 paramilitary troops from Kashmir after a security review. (ANI)

