J-K: District Deputy Commissioners to expedite bunker construction in border areas

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Jammu Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma on Saturday directed the Deputy Commissioners of border districts to expedite the pace of work on the construction of border bunkers to ensure their timely completion.

He issued the directions during a meeting convened to review the progress on construction of bunkers along international border and LoC in Jammu districts.

The Deputy Commissioners apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the progress of works on under construction individual and community bunkers in their respective districts.It was informed that 1063 community and individual bunkers have been completed in district Samba, 869 in district Jammu, 1039 in district Kathua, 1238 in district Rajouri and 4431 in district Poonch, while work on the remaining bunkers is under process.Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner also took stock of supply of construction material including cement and steel. DC's informed that sufficient material is available and supply is regular.Verma also directed the DCs for regular monitoring the construction of bunkers. He further directed to set weekly/monthly targets and expedite the pace of work for the completion of individual and community bunkers at the earliest. (ANI)