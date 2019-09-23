J-K: Div Commissioner directs district chiefs to constitute committees for 'youth engagement programme'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, on Monday, convened a meeting to work out modalities for 'youth engagement programme' to be implemented at district level.

In this regard, Khan directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to constitute committees with youth services and sports and other allied departments. He also asked DCs to rope in famous players, artists, private sports clubs and cultural groups.

"DCs were directed to prepare a complete proposal which include types of activities like sports, cultural activities at village, zone or district level, date-wise number of tournaments or cultural activities with their locations (calendar), distribution of free kits, prize money, certificates, trophies, umpire fee, refreshments and other items with financial implications," the Jammu and Kashmir Directorate of Information said in a statement.It was given out that the Youth Services and Sports Department will monitor and deploy physical teachers for the said programme in every district.The Divisional Commissioner also issued directions to the Education Department to ensure that playgrounds, recently developed synthetic courts and auditoriums are available for the programme. (ANI)