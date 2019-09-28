J-K: Exchange of fire between security forces and two suspected terrorists at Batote

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between the security forces and two suspected terrorists in Batote area here on Saturday.



The exchange of fire started this morning between the Army and two suspicious individuals, who tried to stop a civilian vehicle in Batote. The operation is still underway.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Defence, Jammu, said: "Today at around 7:30 am two suspicious individuals, tried to stop a civil vehicle at Batote on the National Highway (NH) 244. The civilian did not stop the vehicle and informed the Army QRT."

"The quick reaction team (QRT) reacted promptly, established contact with the two individuals and an exchange of fire took place," the defence spokesperson said. (ANI)

