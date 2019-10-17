J-K: Farooq Abdullah's sister, daughter released on bail

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah's sister Suraiya and daughter Safiya were released on bail last night after being detained by police on Tuesday for holding a protest in Srinagar.



Abdullah's daughter and sister were detained during a protest organised in Srinagar against the removal of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. They were in judicial custody of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Many political leaders, including the Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah have been placed under preventive detention since August 5 after the central government announced its move on Kashmir.



People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti was also detained.

The Supreme Court last month allowed Mufti's daughter Iltija to travel from Chennai to Srinagar to meet her mother.

Similarly, a delegation of National Conference also met Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar a few days back. (ANI)

