J-K: Friday prayers held at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Around 135 days after the revocation of Article 370, Friday prayers were held at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's Nowhata area.

Hundreds of people from the Muslim community gathered at the 14th-century grand mosque to offer prayers in a peaceful way.



Srinagar Police had made adequate arrangements to ensure that no untoward incident takes place and prayers are offered in a smooth manner.

"Masjid has opened after 3-4 months. We have offered namaz in a very peaceful way," Mohammad Azad, a local, said.

"Our faces look peaceful but our hearts are not in peace," another local said expressing sadness over scrapping of Article 370.

As the administration is trying to restore normalcy in the Valley, it allowed the devotees to offer Friday prayers after reviewing the situation in the region. (ANI)

