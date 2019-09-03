J-K: Governor's advisor holds public meetings in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): As part of a public outreach programme, Advisor to the Governor, K Vijay Kumar, held public weekly hearing camps where he interacted with various deputations here at the Governor's Grievance Cell in Sonawar area here on Tuesday.



Kumar met 19 deputations and 33 individuals who apprised him about their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring outcome-based redressal of the same in a time-bound manner.

The deputations that met the advisor include one of NIS trained coaches, Gujjar and Bakerwals from Shopian, telecom engineers working in private companies among others.

"They projected demands regarding civic amenities, health, education, road connectivity, the adequate staff at hospitals etc. Many of them, including government employees, projected their service-related matters," the administration said in a press release.

He assured the people that their "genuine grievances and demands" would be looked into. (ANI)

