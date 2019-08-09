J-K: Govt officials to ensure supply of commodities during Eid al-Adha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Ahead of Eid al-Adha, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Zone on Friday said that government officials will reach out to people in every "nook and corner of each district" to ensure that they have adequate supply of various commodities.



"With regard of supplies of various commodities in view of the forthcoming Eid festival, instead of people coming out to shops, departments will reach out to the public to every nook and corner of each district," said Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Zone Basheer Ahmad Khan on Thursday.

Giving details about Haj pilgrimage, he added, "Haj pilgrimage is about to culminate in a few days. Details of pilgrims who are coming back will be conveyed by State Haj Office Department to concerned Deputy Commissioners who will issue passes in respect of those pilgrims and to their families."

Earlier this week, the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which converts Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature.

A resolution revoking Article 370 has also got the Parliament's nod. (ANI)