J-K: Govt school in Poonch adopts smart learning classes

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): In a bid to make education interesting for the students and put an end to the rote learning, a school in Poonch has introduced smart classes.

In these smart classes, students are taught with the help of a projector and a sound system. Detailed videos pertaining to lessons of biology and zoology are shown to the students enabling them to understand the discipline in a detailed manner.

Speaking to ANI, Bhupemder Singh, Zoology teacher at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sheesh Mahil, Poonch said, "We continuously now take classes in smart classrooms. The trend of teaching has changed. Earlier, we did not have access to modern technology in schools. Understanding of the subject by the students have tremendously improved with the introduction of projector and sound system."Students also spoke to ANI about their experience in smart classes and said it has made the learning process easy for them."Earlier, we use to study models via books, but now after seeing the 3D model through projector we no more have to learn...Our concepts regarding the discipline are getting clear. I thank the government for making a smart class in our school," said Yashu Bhardwaj, students."We all are very happy now. Earlier, we had nothing here. Seeing diagrams on the projector has made the studies not only interesting but has added value to the discipline. We are gaining more knowledge now," said Khtaija Banu, another student.The number of government schools in Jammu and Kashmir running smart classes had been slowly but steadily growing. The government and individual teachers are making efforts to digitalise the teaching process. (ANI)