J&K, Himachal likely to receive rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive snow/rain today due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance over central Pakistan and neighborhood, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region and plains of northwest India from tonight and another one from January 20.



The northern part of India was engulfed by fog during the early morning hours today. A few isolated pockets over Punjab and Odisha were also covered by a thick blanket of fog.

The visibility recorded at 5:30 am was 200 meter or less in Patiala, Agra, Amritsar and Bhopal. In Chandbali and Bhubaneshwar, the visibility was less than 25 meters, the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. (ANI)

