J-K: IGP Jammu Zone holds meeting to discuss security arrangements on opening of Darbar move at winter capital

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh on Thursday presided over the meeting of Jammu based police officers to discuss the security arrangements for Darbar move to winter Capital Jammu.

"IGP Jammu Zone briefed the participants about the scheduled dates of movement of employees/record from Srinagar to Jammu and need to maintain utmost vigil so that the entire process is completed in a peaceful and secure manner. He also briefed the officers about the elaborate security plans which are required to be taken in the winter capital in view of operation of Secretariat from Jammu for the next six months," an official statement read.Various challenges that are likely to be faced in the winter capital of the state were discussed in a threadbare manner. All the participating officers were briefed about the arrangements to be made by them to enhance the security arrangements during winter capital at Jammu.IGP Jammu also held detailed discussions on various issued raised during the meeting directed to take elaborate security measures in the province especially in District Jammu including the Border area in view of the present security scenario of the state.He also directed to ensure adequate police security and Law and order arrangement in and around Civil Secretariat and Raj Bhawan, Jammu."Instructions were given that checking and frisking at various Nakas in the city and its outskirts should be geared up and made purposeful. The manpower manning these Nakas need to be properly briefed and regularly supervised by the jurisdictional SP/SDPO concerned and make them accountable," the statement read.SSP Jammu was directed to ensure that all SHOs have a database of all floating populations living in their jurisdiction. All field officers were directed to ensure that all civil works taking place on the streets are conducted in their supervision so as to rule out possibilities of sabotage by any ANEs.SSP Traffic City Jammu was directed to coordinate with the SSP Jammu and work out a joint plan of Jammu city to sort out the problem of traffic jamming in Jammu city as well as parking of vehicles on Governor routes. (ANI)