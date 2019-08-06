J&K: India talks tough, tells China to mind its own business

Responding to a query on comments made by the Chinese spokesperson on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: "The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, which was introduced by the government in Parliament on August 5 and proposes the formation of a new 'Union Territory of Ladakh', is an internal matter concerning the territory of India.

"India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise.

"So far as the India-China boundary question is concerned, the two sides have agreed to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement on the basis of the political parameters and guiding principles for the Settlement of India-China Boundary Question. Pending such a settlement, both sides have agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas on the basis of the relevant agreements." India's firm talking comes after China on Tuesday sided with its all-weather friend Pakistan in voicing "serious concern" over the Kashmir situation and stressed that Kashmir is "a legacy of history between India and Pakistan". Beijing also said that New Delhi should avoid actions to "unilaterally change the status quo" of Kashmir.