J&K: Indian Army personnel demonstrate Bofors gun ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Dras (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): Following Kargil Diwas celebrations, Indian Army personnel on Wednesday gave a demonstration here of a Bofors gun, which was used in the empathetic victory of Kargil war.

Echoing the advantages and features of the 155mm Bofors gun, Harhimranjit Singh, the Colonel in charge Bofors, said, "This gun was inducted into the regiment of artillery in the mid-1980s. The gun is capable of firing both in low and high angles. Bofors was instrumental in winning many battles of Operation Vijay."

The Indian Army personnel displayed the Bofors gun in Dras, Jammu and Kashmir today. The demonstration employed at least four to five officers at a time.Ahead of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army on Wednesday displayed their new weapons which will be used along the Line of Control (LoC) to monitor the activities of the enemies in Dras town of Kargil district.Several stalls were set up to give detailed information about the new weapons. Officers were seen giving demonstrations to people, thereby giving them an opportunity to be aware of the modernised military equipment and also to get the feel of it.Preparations by the Indian Army are in full swing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war on July 26 to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the war memorial in Drass on Friday to pay tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil conflict with Pakistan. (ANI)