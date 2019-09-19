J-K: Investor Summit rescheduled to 2020

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Investor Summit has been rescheduled to 2020, informed the state government on Thursday.

The decision was taken after the State Administrative Council (SAC) reviewed preparations for J&K Investor Summit.

"State Administrative Council (SAC) reviewed preparations for Jammu and Kashmir Investor Summit. Summit has been rescheduled to 2020 to complete preparations for robust participation of investors. New dates to be finalized in consultation with Centre," the Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir said in a statement.



Earlier in the day, the Central Government's Advisory Committee constituted under Section-85 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act (2019), also met with J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik.

The three-day global investors' summit was announced by Jammu and Kashmir government in August.

Agriculture and horticulture, food processing, film industry, harvesting technology, tourism, IT, handloom and handicraft, healthcare and pharmaceuticals are the core sectors the summit will be focussing on. (ANI)

