J-K: It is a public holiday on Accession Day in 2020

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): The government of Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir has declared October 26, the day J-K acceded to the Union of India in 1947, as a public holiday in the calendar year for 2020.

The list of holidays for the calendar year 2020 was issued by the General Administration Department of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir on December 27 through an official order.



According to the order, there will be no holiday on Martyr's day on July 13 and Sheikh Abdullah's birthday on December 5.

The government did not even declare September 23, the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh as a holiday, which was a major demand of the BJP and other Jammu-based other parties. (ANI)

