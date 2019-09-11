J-K: LeT terrorist responsible for injuring 30-months old girl in Sopore, shot dead in encounter

Sopore (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): A top-ranking Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist has been neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Sopore. The dreaded terrorist was responsible for an attack on a local family that left 30-month-old girl Asma Jan critically injured.

The terrorist, identified as Asif, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore.



The neutralised terrorist was responsible for the recent attack on a fruit trader's family in Sopore that left three injured, including the two-and-a-half-year-old baby.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had ordered that the toddler be airlifted to AIIMS, New Delhi, for better medical treatment.

The attack was an attempt by Pakistan-backed terrorists to prevent the return of normalcy in the Valley by intimidating the locals.

The neutralised terrorist was also responsible for shooting at migrant labour Shafi Alam in the same area. (ANI)

