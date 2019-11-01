J&K: Lieutenant Governor releases special cover of Department of Posts

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday released a special cover of Department of Posts, Jammu and Kashmir Circle.



"Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu releases a special cover of Department of Posts, J&K Circle, to commemorate the creation of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said Department of Information and Public Relations in a tweet.

Chief Post Master General of Jammu and Kashmir Circle, P.D. Tshering was also present on the occasion.

Murmu on October 31 took oath as the first Lt. Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The oath was administered by Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Gita Mittal. (ANI)

