J-K: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh dedicates Army Goodwill Park to Late Naib Subedar Chuni Lal

Doda (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Friday here dedicated the Army Goodwill Park to one of the most decorated soldiers of Indian Army, Late Naib Subedar Chuni Lal.

A defence spokesperson in a statement said, "Army Goodwill Park as a mark of tribute to the most decorated soldier of Indian Army Late Naib Subedar Chuni Lal, Ashok Chakra (Posthumous), Vir Chakra, Sena Medal was dedicated by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, GOC-in-C, Northern Command at his native place village Bhara, Doda today."Lt Gen (Retd) Satish Dua, Lt Gen Harsh Gupta, GOC, White Knight Corps, Maj Gen Ravi Murugan, GOC, CIF(Delta) and other Army and Civil Administrators were also present on the occasion apart from sarpanches, Police personnel, villagers and students of the region.The Army Goodwill Park has been constructed with a statue of the braveheart soldier, Children park and open Gym equipment for the villager. Benches for sitting, pathway to walk around and fountain within the premises were also put to improve the overall ambiance.A wreath was laid on the bust of braveheart by the chief guest and other Generals present during the ceremony with a guard of honour given by Guard of 8 JAK LI, the parent unit of the braveheart.Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Bana Singh (Retd), Param Veer Chakra awardee and few other comrades of Late Nb Sub Chuni Lal who participated with him in various operations were present during this ceremony to pay their homage to the brave soldier."The ceremony culminated with interaction of the Army Commander with local populace and the Ex-Servicemen who had come to witness this ceremony," the Defence spokesperson said. (ANI)