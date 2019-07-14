J-K: Man held for murdering grandparents in Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his grandparents here on Saturday, said police.



The deceased have been identified as Chand Ram (82 years) and Sanjogta (75 years), who were allegedly murdered by their own grandson Sahil Kumar alias Manu.

Speaking to media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua, Shridhar Patil said, "On Saturday morning around 5 am, police got the information that an elderly couple was murdered in a house opposite police line. We reached the spot and found the dead bodies of Chand Ram and Sanjogta."

Patil said, "The circumstantial evidence suggested that they were murdered by their grandson Sahil Kumar alias Manu. The accused ran away after murdering them."

"We constituted teams to nab the prime accused. We have arrested the accused and registered an FIR under section 302 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC). The investigation is underway," he said. (ANI)

