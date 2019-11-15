J-K: Mehbooba Mufti shifted to Government Quarters in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Chief Minister Mehooba Mufti was on Friday shifted to Government Quarters in Srinagar, from Chashma Shahi hut in Srinagar.

Mufti was shifted to some other location here soon after the government revoked Article 370 from the state.



The Supreme Court in September allowed Mufti's daughter Iltija to travel from Chennai to Srinagar to meet her mother.

As normalcy comes back to the state, in another development Congregational Friday prayers were offered across Kashmir valley peacefully today, said the Kashmir Zone Police.

The prayers were offered at Dargah Hazratbal where a large number of devotees offered congregational prayers.

Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police shared the photos of the Dargah and devotees while offering prayers.

"Congregational Friday prayers were offered across Kashmir valley peacefully. Friday prayers at Dargah Hazratbal where large number of devotees offered congregational prayers," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. (ANI)

