J-K: New bridge in Rajouri's Dharhal improves connectivity between 20 villages

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): In a major relief to the people of about 20 villages of Rajouri district, a new bridge named has been opened up on the Darhali River. Earlier, people used to take the 20-kilometre road to reach Dharhal block from Rajouri.

This new bridge called as Megha bridge will also be providing easy accessibility to many school students of the region.



"During monsoon, we cannot go to school. The studies are adversely affected. This bridge is helping us to reach school," a school student told ANI.

The bridge is also helping farmers to have better accessibility to their farm fields on other side of the river.

Master Hussain Mirza, a school teacher said, "Students do not come to school for more than 20 days during the rainy season but due to this bridge they are coming to schools."

District Development Commissioner, Rajouri said that infrastructure development is an important part for the overall development of the region.

"These bridges provide better connectivity to all residents including school students," he said. (ANI)

