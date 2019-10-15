J-K: NIT reopens in Srinagar after 2 months

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The National Institute of Technology (NIT) here reopened on Tuesday after being shut for two-and-a-half months.

The institution was closed in view of security concerns in the region post-abrogation of Article 370 and the students who belonged to states other than Jammu and Kashmir were sent home.



"All the students were much tensed as the institution was closed from many days following the abrogation of the article 370. Now when it has finally re-opened we all are very excited and happy that we can continue our studies," Praful, a student told ANI.

Mobile services were also restored in J-K on Monday after a span of over two months since the central government's move to repeal Article 370 that accorded special status to the region.

The decision to restore mobile phone services came days after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik announced the withdrawal of security advisory for tourists from October 10.

The administration had also said that tourists desirous of visiting the region will be provided with the necessary assistance and logistic support. (ANI)

