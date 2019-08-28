J-K: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh interacting with locals in Kupwara and Baramulla on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Wednesday visited villages in Kupwara and Baramulla district and interacted with locals.



He also met the locals of Vilgam village in Kupwara district and Rampur and Boniyar villages in Baramulla district in a bid to promote a sense of security and well being among them.

The Army Commander also interacted with the people in North Kashmir where he apprised the villagers about the present situation and various security measures in place for their safety and security.

Security has been tightened in the region following the prohibitory orders issued after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5. (ANI)

