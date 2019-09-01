J-K: Northern Army Commander visits Doda, Kishtwar to review operational preparedness

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Sunday visited hinterland bases and sensitive pockets in Doda and Kishtwar sectors to review the operational preparedness and the prevalent security situation.

He was accompanied by the White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh."During the visit to the sector, the Army Commander was briefed about the prevailing security scenario which is peaceful and stable. He was also briefed on the aggressive domination of area of responsibility being exercised by the troops to counter nefarious designs of the anti-national elements," an official statement said.Lt Gen Singh was also briefed on initiatives that helped in bringing normalcy to the region, like Mission Reach Out.The Northern Army Commander appreciated the coordination between Army, civil administration and CAPF for bringing the situation in the districts of Doda and Kistwar back to normal wherein the restrictions have been removed, educational institutes are functioning normally, the markets are open and people are engaged in day to day activities.Lt Gen Singh acknowledged the role of elders and youth for not falling prey to misinformation campaign, the statement read.The Army Commander interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism."He was appreciative of the standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations in their area of responsibility to minimise collateral damage," the statement read. (ANI)