J-K: NSA Ajit Doval holds high-level security meeting in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a law and order review meeting to review the overall security arrangements in Kashmir.

The meeting was held on August 13 in Srinagar.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Governor, K Vijay Kumar, army commander northern command Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, chief secretary B Subramaniam, chinar corps commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh, Home secretary Shaleen Kebra and Divisional Commissioner Bashir Khan, amongst others.

The meeting was held in the valley to streamline and to improve coordinate action between the civil administration and security agencies.Doval arrived in thevalley on August 9 and since then has interacted with the locals, Governor Satyapal Malik and the troops who are on duty.Yesterday, Doval carried out a recce of Srinagar to assess the situation on the ground on the day of Eid al-Adha.He visited the most sensitive areas in downtown Srinagar such as Soura, Pampore, Lal chowk, Hazratbal and found out that Eid celebrations were going on peacefully in all areas, the official said.Doval interacted with the security forces personnel and appreciated them for putting in long working hours to ensure law and order are maintained in the region.He also visited Budgam, Pulwama and Awantipora districts to assess the situation on the ground.Earlier today in Srinagar, a large number of devout had gathered at mosques to offer prayers, amid tight security.Security was beefed up as the Centre withdrew special status to the state and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganizing the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it. (ANI)