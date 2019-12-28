J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Hiranagar sector in Kathua district

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Pakistan resorted to unprovoked shelling across the international border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district on Friday night.

Pakistan indulged in the ceasefire violation at around 8:10 pm yesterday, which went on till 5 am today. Small arms and mortar shells were used by Pakistan.

Three houses were damaged and one animal was injured, as per the Border Security Force (BSF) sources.



The BSF retaliated befittingly to the ceasefire violation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

