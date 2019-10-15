J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch district

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Pakistani troops violated ceasefire on Tuesday along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The Indian army is retaliating befittingly.

The Pakistan Rangers initiated an unprovoked ceasefire at around 9:30 am in Qasba and Kirni sectors of Poonch district by firing small arms and shelling with mortars.



On October 13, Pakistan violated the ceasefire at the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. According to BSF sources, Pakistani forces also targeted civilians areas in Hiranagar. (ANI)

