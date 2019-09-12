J-K: Patients' life made easier with adequate, modern medical facilities in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Patients and residents from different districts are now able to avail adequate and advanced medical facilities in Government Medical College (GMC) and Associated Hospital Rajouri, which earlier used to lack in providing proper medical aid to the patients.

GMC has recently been inaugurated in Rajouri District, Jammu and Kashmir where qualified staff and doctors have been deployed in order to improve the medical facilities here."GMC has been opened in the Rajouri District Hospital which covers three districts of Jammu and Kashmir--Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi. People hailing from these districts come here to avail good healthcare facilities. This hospital is situated near the Pakistan border so many injured people come here very frequently. Earlier those patients were referred to Jammu hospitals but now mobile facilities are available here for the patients and locals," said Muneer Mirza, a local.According to the locals, earlier it was very difficult for the people who suffered injuries from shelling, to reach the district hospital. Now, medical teams are able to reach the spot and treat patients via mobile medical van facility."Advanced medical systems like Endo Motor and Apex Locators are available in GMC now. I would like to convey a message to the locals that now they can easily avail quality medical facilities in this hospital. Government and medical authorities have always aimed to provide good medical care to the general public which now has been made possible here. New staff and doctors have also been appointed here," said Dr. Javed.According to the doctors, the highly trained and motivated staff has been deployed in the hospital in order to improve the healthcare system here."Over hundreds of students have taken admission in GMC this year. Medical facilities have increased and improved here as soon as the medical college was opened here. Many new professors have been appointed in this college. Now we rarely refer any patient to Jammu hospital and it's a good development," said Assistant Professor GMC Rajouri Dr. Mushtaq Choudhary. (ANI)