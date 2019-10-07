J-K: PDP defers 10-member delegation meet with Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deferred the meeting scheduled to be held on Monday between a 10-member delegation and detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti.

"PDP Jammu decided to defer its scheduled visit of its leaders to meet party president Mehbooba Mufti sahiba for tomorrow," party leader Firdous Tak said on Twitter.

The announcement for the meeting had come on Sunday. A 15 member delegation of the National Conference had also met its party chief Farooq Abdullah and leader Omar Abdullah the same day."In the morning, we had requested the Governor to allow us to meet our party chief. Our request has been accepted. We will discuss the current situation and every other issue related to Jammu and Kashmir with Mufti. It has been two months since she and various other party leaders were put under detention," PDP leader Firdous Tak had said.After the Central government decided to revoke the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, two months ago, the region was placed under a communications blockade and several mainstream political leaders, including National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were put under house arrest.Last month, the Supreme Court had allowed Mufti's daughter Iltija to travel from Chennai to Srinagar to meet her mother in private amid curfew in several areas of J&K.In her plea, Iltija had said that she is concerned about her mother's health as she had not met her for a month after the abrogation of Article 370.As political parties came down heavily on Governor Satya Pal Malik and the Centre for putting these leaders under house arrest, the Raj Bhavan said that such decisions are taken by the local police administration and the Governor had no role to play in it. (ANI)