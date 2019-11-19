J-K: Police apprehends drug peddler from Kolkata, recover 'charas' from his possession

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Anantnag Police on Tuesday apprehended a drug peddler from Kolkata, West Bengal and recovered 'charas' from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Sheikh Majid Ali, and a case has been registered against him. The quantity and value of the drug are yet to be known.



Sharing the details of this case, Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted: "Anantnag Police apprehended a drug peddler namely Sheikh Majid Ali from Kolkata, recovered chars from his possession. A case under relevant sections of law registered."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

