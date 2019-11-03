  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. J-K: Police bust terrorist hideout in Sopore, recover incriminating materials

J-K: Police bust terrorist hideout in Sopore, recover incriminating materials

Last Updated: Sun, Nov 03, 2019 18:51 hrs

Police bust terrorist hideout in Sopore's Brath area. (Picture courtesy: Kashmir Zone Police Twitter)

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Police have busted an alleged terrorist hideout in the Brath area of the district here, Kashmir Zone Police said on Sunday.
According to a tweet by the official Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police, incriminating materials were recovered from the hideout.


The action was taken after police received credible information in the matter.
"On a credible input, police busted a terrorist hideout in the Brath area of Sopore. Incriminating materials were recovered from the hideout. Case registered. Further investigation is in progress," the tweet read.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features