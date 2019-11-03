J-K: Police bust terrorist hideout in Sopore, recover incriminating materials

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Police have busted an alleged terrorist hideout in the Brath area of the district here, Kashmir Zone Police said on Sunday.

According to a tweet by the official Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police, incriminating materials were recovered from the hideout.



The action was taken after police received credible information in the matter.

"On a credible input, police busted a terrorist hideout in the Brath area of Sopore. Incriminating materials were recovered from the hideout. Case registered. Further investigation is in progress," the tweet read.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

