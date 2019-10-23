J-K: Police identifies three terrorists neutralised in Awantipora encounter

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Jammu Kashmir Police on Wednesday identified the three terrorists neutralised in the encounter with the security forces in Awantipora.



The three terrorists who were neutralised on Tuesday have been identified as -- Naveed Tak, Hamid Lone aka Hamid Lelhari and Junaid Bhat.

Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said, " #Awantipora #encounter update: 03 #killed #terrorists identified as Naveed Tak, Hamid Lone @ Hamid Lelhari and Junaid Bhat involved in several #terrorcrimes. #Arms & ammunition recovered. Case registered. @JmuKmrPolice"

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora on Tuesday. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site. (ANI)

