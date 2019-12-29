J-K: Portion of Dal lake freezes as temperature dips

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): A portion of Dal Lake in Srinagar froze as the temperature dipped in the region on Sunday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature recorded in Srinagar on Sunday was -6.2 degrees Celcius.

The IMD predicted that minimum temperature will remain near -6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 9 degrees Celsius.



In its Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin on Sunday, the IMD said, "A fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from December 30 night onwards. Under the influence of Western Disturbance and its interaction with lower-level easterlies, major parts of Central and adjoining northwest India are very likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with hailstorm at isolated places during January 1 and 2, 2020." (ANI)

