J&K: Ravi Shankar Prasad interacts with locals, launches Baramulla logo

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): The Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday visited Baramulla district and interacted with the residents of the area.



The Union minister also launched the district Baramulla logo.

During his visit, he inaugurated the first all-women post office of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar and distributed Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana passbooks to beneficiary girls.

Prasad also inaugurated the India Post parcel hub in Srinagar, which will improve parcel delivery and eCommerce services. (ANI)