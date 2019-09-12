J-K: Residents, patients thankful to govt for providing advanced, accessible medical facilities in Poonch's District Hospital

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A large chunk of patients and locals in Poonch are thankful to the government and authorities for providing them with accessible and advanced health care facilities including a blood bank and digital Xrays, provided by a district hospital here.

Raja Sukhdev Singh District Hospital is providing with quality health care facilities including blood bank facilities, digital Xrays, CT scan and modern childcare unit, which were earlier not accessible to the patients here."Earlier, doctors here used to refer us to Jammu hospitals due to absence of proper medical facilities. Earlier, there was no blood bank facility here but now this facility has been made available and it's a great development. Now, that Article 370 has been abrogated, the government should provide with more healthcare centers and facilities in Poonch District," said Prince Dutta, a local.People here are thankful to the authorities not only for installing advanced medical care systems here but also for bringing in good medical staff and doctors in the district hospital."We are consistently trying to improve the quality of medical facilities here. We have also created a disaster management team consisting of surgeons and physicians and we also have wards to deal with emergency situations and cases. We have created such teams from every department and they have been trained via mock drills," said Dr. Manjeet Singh, Orthopedic Consultant and District Nodal Officer for National Quality Assurance Programmes."The hospital premise and infrastructure is clean and hygienic due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cleanliness campaign. The blood bank facility is also available here. Earlier, we used to face problems in the absence of proper medical facilities which have now been resolved. So, we are really happy to avail good healthcare facilities here," said another local.According to the locals, now patients and residents can easily access almost every healthcare facility in this hospital, which was earlier not available here. Earlier, patients had to travel to Jammu in order to avail proper and advanced medical treatment but the locals here are thankful to the government for providing with easy access to these facilities."This is a great development, as earlier, even if a patient used to come here with a stomach ache, he or she was referred to a private hospital in Jammu. There are several poor patients who are not able to afford such expensive tests and treatments that too in Jammu so for them it has now become easy to access good treatment here," said Vinod Kumar, a local.Residents and patients here are thankful to the government and healthcare authorities for making advanced and quality medical facilities easily available to them. They have further urged the government to provide with more healthcare centers in the district. (ANI)