J-K: Several decisions taken for infrastructure development

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The government of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday made several decisions regarding infrastructural development and creation of government posts.

Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) took to Twitter to share the details: "For winter preparedness, 100 transformers each in Srinagar and Jammu, 50 each in large districts, 30 each in small districts, along with poles to be placed to help prevent power outages."

"Five per cent extra dearness allowance (DA) for all employees with effect from July 1," said the DIPR in another tweet.DIPR also said that a post of Resident Commissioner has also been created for Ladakh."Resident Commissioner post is created for Union Territory of Ladakh. New Jails to be set-up in Kishtwar, Kupwara, Kargil. New correctional home in Pulwama," said the DIPR."1100 kanals approved for poultry estate in Pulwama and 250 kanals approved for new High Court Complex in Srinagar at Bemina," read DIPR's another tweet.The DIPR further said that process for elections to vacant Panchayat seats has been initiated."Process for elections to vacant Panchayat seats initiated. Unbundling of Power Deptt approved, 5 Corporations to be set up. One time exemption from PSC for engineers' promotions. Proposal to come through the Establishment Committee," the DIPR's tweet said.The DIPR also said that Police Sub Division is created for Gurez in Bandipora district and for Marwah in Kishtwar district."Police Sub Division created for Gurez in Bandipora district and for Marwah in Kishtwar district. Department of Registration approved; 89 posts of registrars, sub-registrars created. Trauma centres approved in Find (Ganderbal), Ramban, Udhampur; posts sanctioned," the DIPR said in a tweet. (ANI)