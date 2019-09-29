J-K: Six civilians injured in Pak shelling in Balakote sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Six civilians were injured in Pakistani shelling in Balakote sector of Mendhar subdivision on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant District Collector (Rajouri) Sher Singh said, "Two are in GMC Rajouri Govt Medical college. Four more have been referred and are on the way from Balakote."



Earlier today, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar and Balakote sectors in Poonch district. The shelling was strongly retaliated by the Indian Army. (ANI)

